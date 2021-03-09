UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Will Complete Its Constitutional Term: Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

PTI govt will complete its constitutional term: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the incumbent government will complete its constitutional term, adding that the opposition will withdraw its long march call like the threat of resignations.

The CM said the PDM was striving for an NRO; however, they will not get it in the presence of PM Imran Khan.

Usman Buzdar was talking to Provincial Forest Minister Muhammad Sibtain Khan, who called on him at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest.

After its defeat in the Federal government, the opposition will also remain unsuccessful in Punjab and no effort of staging a political circus would be successful, he added.

The CM said that protection of personal interests was the real agenda of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), adding that their movement was directionless.

He made it clear that the political cabal could not hoodwink people because citizens preferred development and prosperity. Those creating hurdles in the journey of development would get nothing, he added.

Sibtain Khan said that the CM had promoted the politics of trust, honesty and decency and he was ever ready for solution to problems of the elected representatives. The corrupt politicians would remain unsuccessful in the presence of PM Imran Khan, he stressed.

The PDM ignored national interest and its hollow claims of giving respect to vote had died a natural death, he added.

