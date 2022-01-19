PTI govt will complete its tenure, says Kanwal Shauzab

Member National Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its five-year constitutional tenure despite opposition's hue and cry

Talking to a private news channel, in a response to Maryam Nawaz's remarks, she said that Maryam should stop making tall claims as government would continue its agenda of serving the people.

Kanwal said government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking all possible steps to address the challenges including economic and inflation.

She said PML-N's politics of chaos and anarchy would not succeed, adding that those engaged in marches would not succeed in their mission.

She expressed the resolve that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would clinch the general elections 2023 with thumping majority.

Kanwal said Nawaz Sharif had looted the national exchequer ruthlessly, adding, the spokespersons of PML-N were defending a corrupt mafia which had been involvedin corruption.

She said Nawaz Sharif being an absconder should come back to the country and face corruption charges in the courts.