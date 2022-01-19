UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Will Complete Its Tenure, Says Kanwal Shauzab

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 11:51 AM

PTI govt will complete its tenure, says Kanwal Shauzab

Member National Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its five-year constitutional tenure despite opposition's hue and cry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its five-year constitutional tenure despite opposition's hue and cry.

Talking to a private news channel, in a response to Maryam Nawaz's remarks, she said that Maryam should stop making tall claims as government would continue its agenda of serving the people.

Kanwal said government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking all possible steps to address the challenges including economic and inflation.

She said PML-N's politics of chaos and anarchy would not succeed, adding that those engaged in marches would not succeed in their mission.

She expressed the resolve that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would clinch the general elections 2023 with thumping majority.

Kanwal said Nawaz Sharif had looted the national exchequer ruthlessly, adding, the spokespersons of PML-N were defending a corrupt mafia which had been involvedin corruption.

She said Nawaz Sharif being an absconder should come back to the country and face corruption charges in the courts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Hue All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s solidarity with UAE

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s solidarity with UAE

5 minutes ago
 Pakistani ski player eagerly waiting to participat ..

Pakistani ski player eagerly waiting to participate in Beijing Winter Olympic

1 minute ago
 Upward trend in Pakistan's exports to China encour ..

Upward trend in Pakistan's exports to China encouraging

1 minute ago
 Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19 again

Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19 again

19 minutes ago
 First Community Cases of Omicron Coronavirus Strai ..

First Community Cases of Omicron Coronavirus Strain Detected in Vietnam - Report ..

1 minute ago
 Nadal finally puts away qualifier to reach round t ..

Nadal finally puts away qualifier to reach round three

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.