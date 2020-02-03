PTI govt will resolve all issues and problems of Faisalabad division:CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the PTI government would resolve all issues and problems of Faisalabad division in consultation with the National and Provincial Assembly Members.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of National and Provincial Assembly Members belonging to Faisalabad division at 90-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, here, to review ongoing development projects and schemes pertaining to Faisalabad division.

National and Provincial Assembly Members presented their proposals regarding public welfare projects under development schemes and Annual Development Programme 2020-21 in their respective Constituencies.

The chief minister said that political and administrative team of Faisalabad division along with provincial administration had been taken on board regarding development projects.

He mentioned that positive results of making consultations would come to surface with regard to preparation of budget for next fiscal year and it would also facilitate in ascertaining priorities with regard to development projects of every division in the upcoming budget.

He said that no compromise would be made on the respect and dignity of National and Provincial Assembly Members.

"The respect of elected representatives is my own respect and we would not allow impediments for resolving their due problems", he stated.

He said the PTI government was launching new programme amounting to billions of rupees for improving sewerage system, provision of clean water, improvement in hygiene, cleanliness system and other essential facilities, adding that safe city project would be initiated under public private partnership in Faisalabad.

National exchequer was being looted mercilessly by launching artificial projects in the past, he lamented.

He disclosed that under "Aab Pak Authority" water filtration plants would be set up in Faisalabad division, adding that eight billion rupees had been allocated for the Authority.

He said that under Naya Pakistan, "Manzalein Asaan Programme", repair work of rural roads would continue and Faisalabad division would also be benefitted from this programme.

IG Police, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretaries of concerned departments, Commissioner Faisalabad Division, RPO Faisalabad, CPO Faisalabad, Deputy Commissioners and DPOs of Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh districts also participated in the meeting.