PTI Govt Willing To Discourage 'secret Balloting' In Upcoming Senate Elections: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 11:59 PM

PTI govt willing to discourage 'secret balloting' in upcoming Senate elections: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government wanted to hold Senate elections with show of hand for discouraging 'secret balloting' system in the country.

The Prime Minister had a strong wish to close door for 'horse trading' in upcoming Senate elections, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

In Pakistan, he said, we have observed three Senate elections before the stipulated time frame. Under the constitution, he said there was no harm for conducting Senate elections in February.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would win the Senate elections with the support of coalition partners, he claimed.

About dialogue with Opposition benches, he said the parties representing Pakistan Democratic Movement, had no interest in talks with government for addressing public issues.

