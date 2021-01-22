PTI govt wishes to generate cheap electricity for masses: SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Energy, Tabish Gouhar on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government had strong desire to generate cheap electricity for consumers.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said that steps have been taken to bring down the rate of electricity. Provision of gas and electricity at affordable rate would help improve economy besides industrial sector, he added. In reply to a question, he said there was a wide deficit of Rs.200 billion in energy sector.

To another question about privatization, he said, " We were trying to improve efficiency in power generating sector".