PTI govt with stopped work on CPEC projects: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Sunday that during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Pakistan was deliberately pushed towards economic instability, and work on the game-changer project, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), was stopped by the government.

Talking to the media here at his residence, he said had work on CPEC projects, launched by Mian Nawaz Sharif, been continued with the usual pace, the country would have been included in the list of developing countries today.

Kh Asif regretted that former premier Nawaz Sharif and his family were subjected to maltreatment and cruelty, and the characters involved in the process were getting exposed one by one now. He said Imran Khan and his facilitators had together committed injustice with Nawaz Sharif. During the PT) government, Nawaz Sharif and his family were maltreated and suppressed continuously for four years and false cases were registered against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders. He said the PTI victimised the PML-N leadership politically also.

Kh Asif said that the nexus of Imran Khan and former chief justice Saqib Nisar had launched a cruel campaign against Nawaz Sharif. He said the country was pushed into political and economic instability under a well-thought-out plan.

The federal minister said Saqib Nisar's son was selling the PTI tickets for 12 million rupees each, which everyone saw and heard on television and social media sites. He said even Saqib Nisar himself admitted that the voice in the audio-leak was of his son.

Kh Asif said that involvement of Saqib Nisar's son in such issues was regrettable.

He said the PTI selling its tickets was highly regrettable.

The federal minister said that there had always been a contradiction in Imran Khan's words and actions. He said the PTI chairman had dissolved the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies. but now he was talking about restoring them also. He claimed that Imran Khan's lust for power had no bounds.

Khawaja Asif said the higher judiciary should pronounce its verdicts as per law, and it had no mandate to force political parties to hold talks.

In response to a question, the federal minister said which long march of Imran Khan had been successful till date. He launched a long march at the asking of someone, who also flopped after reaching Wazirabad.

In response to another question, he said the upcoming budget would be people-friendly and relief package would be given to people.

Kh Asif said all conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had been fulfilled; now it was to be seen whether the IMF fulfills its commitment or not.

The federal minister said that since the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition took over the government, it had been trying its level best to manage the country's economy. "We are determined to bring the country out of darkness very soon," he added.

In response to another question, he said Nawaz Sharif would return to the country soon and continue his journey of service to the country and the nation.