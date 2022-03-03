UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Won't Compromise On Rule Of Law: AJK Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 12:00 AM

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 2nd Mar, 2022 ):Terming rule of law as cornerstone of developed societies, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that his PTI government strongly believed in the supremacy of the constitution and rule of law and will not comprise on it.

He expressed these views while talking to delegates of southern town of Hajira and Abbaspur Bar Associations who called on him here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion he said that the PTI won't compromise on rule of law as we believe that no society could flourish sans rule of law. He said that providing speedy justice to people on their doorstep was his government's top most priorities.

He said that after assuming power in AJK, the PTI government resolved the long-running judicial crisis in and ensured appointment of judges on merit in the High Court.

He said that the past governments have remorselessly ignored the looming judicial crisis in the region for a long time.Regarding the problems faced by the legal fraternity the AJK PM said that his government was keen to resolve the problems of the lawyer's community.

"All available resources will be utilized for the welfare of the lawyers", he said, adding that a judicial complex will be built in Hajira soon.The delegation comprised of Raja Sikandar Advocate, Sardar Wajid Advocate, Sardar Raees Inqilabi Advocate, Mushtaq Khan Advocate and others.

