PTI govt working day, night for welfare of people: SACM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Underpass was a gift for Lahorites as it would facilitate the commuters of the provincial metropolis.

The underpass would be able to accommodate approximately 100,000 vehicles on a daily basis, allowing the motorists to save time and fuel. She said that this 540-meter long two-lane underpass would ensure smooth flow of traffic between Centrepoint, MM Alam Road and Cavalry Ground with special arrangements for water disposal.

These views were expressed by the Special Assistant to CM while talking to media on the inauguration ceremony of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Underpass at Firdous Market Lahore.

She said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was working round the clock for the progress and development of the province. The efforts of CM had materialized the dream of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Underpass into a reality.

The project had been completed at the cost of Rs1.75 billion. Moreover, the transparent tendering saved Rs130 million on development work, she claimed.

The former government was only interested in such projects which gave them high kickbacks, she said and added that the PML-N government's extravagant expenditures on politically motivated flashy projects resulted in financial crises.

She said the incumbent government would take every possible step to uplift the lives of the people.

Responding to a question, she said that even the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar could not refrain the Sharif Family and their spokespersons from doing political point-scoring. The government was in continuous contact with the Sharif Family and right after the announcement of funeral, Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz would be released, she asserted.

While criticizing Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Firdous Ashiq Awan regretted that on one hand the Zardari family had declared corona test compulsory for all the guests invited on the engagement whereas on the other, they were asking the people of Pakistan to take part in PDM procession without any corona test which showed the double standards of Zardari family who only cared for themselves and not the common people.

She said it was impossible that people would follow SOPs in public processions. She urged the opposition to focus on genuine public issues to facilitate the masses and stop befooling the innocent people of Pakistan.