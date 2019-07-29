PTI Govt working for development of tribal people: Shah Farman

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was effectively working for development of tribal people after the fata merger in the KP province

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI 's manifesto of prosperity and welfare in the election of merged tribal districts clinched the majority seats.

He said tribal people had rejected the politics of Chief Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the election, who always opposed the FATA merger in KP.

Replying to a question about the elected representative from merged fata, he saidthe provincial government would ensured tribal representation in the provincial cabinet.