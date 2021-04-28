PTI govt working for rule of law, justice for every citizen: Kanwal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Kanwal Shauzab on Tuesday said that ruling party was working for rule of law and equal justice system for every citizen of Pakistan.

"Accountability and Justice were the slogans of PTI government, " she said while talking to a private television channel. Commenting on Jehangir Tareen's group meeting with Premier, she said these members have full rights to visit Chairman of Tehreek e Insaf. She added that if anyone had reservation, it was the responsibility of PTI leader to listen them.

Replying to a question about reservation of Opposition parties over slow pace of work of NAB, the MNA said the Opposition parties had no intentions for revamping the institutions. She said that government wanted to enhance capacity building of national institutions but Opposition benches always created hurdles in that regard. She invited the Opposition to come forward and support the government for reforming the system.

About National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Kanwal Shauzab said that the institution was working independently and without discrimination.