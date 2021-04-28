UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Working For Rule Of Law, Justice For Every Citizen: Kanwal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

PTI govt working for rule of law, justice for every citizen: Kanwal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Kanwal Shauzab on Tuesday said that ruling party was working for rule of law and equal justice system for every citizen of Pakistan.

"Accountability and Justice were the slogans of PTI government, " she said while talking to a private television channel. Commenting on Jehangir Tareen's group meeting with Premier, she said these members have full rights to visit Chairman of Tehreek e Insaf. She added that if anyone had reservation, it was the responsibility of PTI leader to listen them.

Replying to a question about reservation of Opposition parties over slow pace of work of NAB, the MNA said the Opposition parties had no intentions for revamping the institutions. She said that government wanted to enhance capacity building of national institutions but Opposition benches always created hurdles in that regard. She invited the Opposition to come forward and support the government for reforming the system.

About National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Kanwal Shauzab said that the institution was working independently and without discrimination.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Visit TV Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

GCC&#039;s Arab Bureau of Education launches 2021/ ..

2 hours ago

Russia's Lavrov Says Reads Pro-Opposition Media

16 minutes ago

Italian priest shot in South Sudan, local clerics ..

16 minutes ago

Cyprus rivals in Geneva as UN seeks 'common ground ..

16 minutes ago

Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Now Go Outdoors Unm ..

16 minutes ago

US Honey Radioactive Decades After Bomb Tests Show ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.