PTI govt working for sustainable industrial growth to alleviate poverty: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working for sustainable industrial growth to alleviate poverty.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the government did not impose any new tax on salaried class.

He said the government had made a plan as announced in the budget for upgrading the poor segment of the society from every nook and cranny of the country.

The government employee's salaries, he said, had been increased despite the crucial economic situation emerged after the COVID-19 pandemic around the world.

Replying to a question about high inflation, he said all the developed countries were confronting with similar situation but in Pakistan, we were trying to alleviate poverty through sustainable social sector progress. The focus had been given to large scale manufacturing, he said.

He further said people drawing low salaries would enjoy rebate in taxes on purchasing 850cc car.

Appreciating the economic policies of the ruling party, he said sales of motorcycles had been increased.

Farrukh Habib said a strategy had been evolved to streamline the cold-storage system for vegetable and fruits. "We are supporting a large number of young people by imparting technical education for handsome earning," he said.

Lauding the economic team who prepared budget for the next fiscal year, he said it was a balanced budget in the present circumstances.

To another question, he said loan facility for low income group at low mark up rate would help improve the life standard of 40 to 60 per cent poor families.

The farmers, he said would also enjoy the loan facility with low mark up rate for purchasing seeds and uplift of agriculture sector.