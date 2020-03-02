Punjab Chief Minister's Special Advisor on Sports Malik Umar Farooq has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working for welfare of farming community

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister's Special Advisor on sports Malik Umar Farooq has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working for welfare of farming community.

Speaking at a reception, hosted by farmers of Chak No 659-GB and 535-GB here, he said that farmers prosperity was country's prosperity, and country's development is linked with betterment of farming community.

He said shortage of canal water supply to five villages including Chak 535 and 659 had been a longstanding issue.

He said that welfare of farmers and development of agriculture sector was among topmost priorities of the Punjab government under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. He said that difficult time had become the past now, adding that the PTI government was fulfilling all its promises.

The CM advisor promised that problems of farming community would be solved on priority basis.