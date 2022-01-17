UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt. Working On Elimination Of Illiteracy Through Comprehensive Policy: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 07:03 PM

PTI Govt. working on elimination of illiteracy through comprehensive policy: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Amjad Ali Monday said that the PTI government was taking pragmatic measures to eliminate illiteracy from the society through a comprehensive policy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Amjad Ali Monday said that the PTI government was taking pragmatic measures to eliminate illiteracy from the society through a comprehensive policy.

He said that education was the basis of any culture and civilization and primary education was considered of utmost importance across the world.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a Primary School in Tehsil Kabal in district Swat, he said that the provincial government was paying attention to modern way of education, availability of facilities and provision of teachers at every primary school so that the creative talent of the generation could be promoted.

Earlier, he appreciated the completion of the Primary school and said that another promise was fulfilled by the provincial government and now the students of far flung areas would get the education facility at their doorstep.

He said the school has a total of eight rooms for students, office of headmaster and a staff room for the faculty.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Swat Amjad Ali From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Lack of quorum leads to National Assembly proceedi ..

Lack of quorum leads to National Assembly proceeding's adjournment

3 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan's President Fires Special Envoy to Baik ..

Kazakhstan's President Fires Special Envoy to Baikonur Space Port

3 minutes ago
 China Urges Political Solution Over North Korea Mi ..

China Urges Political Solution Over North Korea Missile Launches - Foreign Minis ..

3 minutes ago
 Investment in Tech sector vital for youth employme ..

Investment in Tech sector vital for youth employment, national economy: Prime Mi ..

3 minutes ago
 Child protection institute inaugurated in Sahiwal

Child protection institute inaugurated in Sahiwal

5 minutes ago
 Kazakh envoy calls on Army Chief at GHQ

Kazakh envoy calls on Army Chief at GHQ

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.