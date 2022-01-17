UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Working On Elimination Of Illiteracy Through Comprehensive Policy: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Amjad Ali on Monday said that PTI government was taking pragmatic measures to eliminate illiteracy from the society through a comprehensive policy

He said that education was base of any culture and civilization and primary education is being considered of utmost importance across the world.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a Primary School in Tehsil Kabal in district Swat, he said that the provincial government was paying attention to modern way of education, availability of facilities and provision of teachers at every primary school so that the creative talent of the generation could be promoted.

Earlier, he appreciated the completion of the Primary school and said that another promise was fulfilled by the provincial government and now the students of far flung areas would get the education facility at their doorstep.

He said the school have a total eight rooms for students, office of headmaster and a staff room for the faculty.

