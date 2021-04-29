UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Working Sincerely For Welfare Of People: Dr Firdous

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:33 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that the past government befooled those living in South Punjab through hollow slogans

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that the past government befooled those living in South Punjab through hollow slogans.

Talking to media here, she said that Pakiatan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was fulfilling its promises made with the people and working day and night for the welfare of masses.

She said that the secretaries appointed in the South Punjab secretariat would be empowered.

The Special Assistant said the corona situation was getting worse with each passing day, adding that every decision would be made to protect the lives of the people.

She said that the cabinet meeting expressed its concern over the rising number of corona cases, death rate and showed its reservations over the non-implementation of SOPs by the citizens.

The SACM said that 2,674 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours whereas the number of active cases had reached 48,423. She said that 103 people had lost their lives whereas 26,338 tests were conducted during last 24 hours.

The committee approved to increase the number of oxygen beds and ventilators on an emergent basis, she said.

Regarding wheat harvesting, Dr Firdous said that 69 percent of the wheat crop had been harvested and around 1.8 million metric tons of wheat had been procured by the Punjab government.

She said that strict action would be taken against those who were illegally hoarding wheat.

Dr Firdous said that the cabinet meeting was also briefed about the relief given to the people under Ramadan Package, Ramadan Bazaars and price control mechanism. She further said the provision of sugar at an affordable price was the priority of the government.

The SACM said the proposal to attach different union councils of Rajanpur with tehsils was rejected.

The cabinet approved to give the status of tehsil to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed in the Muzaffargarh district along with the approval of amendments in Punjab Border Military Police and Baloch Levi Service Rules 2009. Under this amendment, Baloch Levi could be posted in the Rajanpur district, she said.

The Special Assistant said that Punjab Road Safety Authority Act, 2020 was also approved to improve the drivers' training standard and the safety of vehicles. The approval was granted to convert Lahore Transport Company into Punjab Transport Company for province-wise operations, she said.

Responding to a question, Dr Firdous said the government was responsible to protect the lives and property of the people. She said, "The irresponsible behavior of a few people can create trouble for all of us."The SACM urged the political parties to unite with the government on a national cause to protect the lives of the people from coronavirus pandemic.

