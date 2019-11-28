Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Thursday said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was moving fast to improve the country's health sector by introducing revolutionary reforms and would never compromise on matters relating to the health of the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Thursday said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was moving fast to improve the country's health sector by introducing revolutionary reforms and would never compromise on matters relating to the health of the people.

Talking to private news channel he said that the government is working tirelessly to realize the dream of a healthy Pakistan where every citizen has access to proper and affordable healthcare.

All revolutionary reforms are being introduced in the health sector on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide best health facilities to the masses, he added.

The govt has started the process of upgrading all basic health units and all resources are being made available to ensure the provision of best medical care to the citizens.

Minister said that under the plan, the government would upgrade all first level healthcare facilities to ensure treatment of people at their native areas.

He said problems related to shortage of professionals and paramedic staff, non-availability of proper medical treatment for patients will be addressed in all government hospitals.

Dr Zafar said that Imran Khan's government believes in equal development of all areas of the county.

He said under the present government's policies not only the urban but the people in the rural areas would be facilitated.

Replying a query he said, "we are working tirelessly to make Pakistan polio-free country as quickly as possible,""We hope that after few years, the country will be polio-free," Dr Mirza said.

In this regard, he said that they have introduced changes into the national polio eradication programme.