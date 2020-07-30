PTI govt working tirelessly to root out corruption: Chief Minister

The PTI government was working tirelessly to root out corruption from the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The PTI government was working tirelessly to root out corruption from the country.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He asserted that the incumbent government had promoted the norm of transparency in government affairs and expressed satisfaction that the PTI's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption had yielded positive results.

The government had taken several measures to eliminate corruption and promote a culture of merit and transparency, he said. The credit of decreasing corruption and promotion of the culture of transparency went to the incumbent government, the CM added.

During the previous tenures, corruption and plunder ravaged the country and corrupt elements took personal benefits. There was no room for corrupt elements in the new Pakistan as a transparent Pakistan was the agenda of the incumbent government, he said.

It was satisfying that transparent policies of the PTI-led government were also acknowledged internationally, Usman Buzdar said.

The CM reiterated that the PTI had come to power with the agenda of accountability of the corrupt and vowed that it would be accomplished.

Pakistan would achieve destination of progress and prosperity under the leadershipof Prime Minister Imran Khan, he concluded.