UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Working Tirelessly To Root Out Corruption: Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 10:01 PM

PTI govt working tirelessly to root out corruption: Chief Minister

The PTI government was working tirelessly to root out corruption from the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The PTI government was working tirelessly to root out corruption from the country.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He asserted that the incumbent government had promoted the norm of transparency in government affairs and expressed satisfaction that the PTI's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption had yielded positive results.

The government had taken several measures to eliminate corruption and promote a culture of merit and transparency, he said. The credit of decreasing corruption and promotion of the culture of transparency went to the incumbent government, the CM added.

During the previous tenures, corruption and plunder ravaged the country and corrupt elements took personal benefits. There was no room for corrupt elements in the new Pakistan as a transparent Pakistan was the agenda of the incumbent government, he said.

It was satisfying that transparent policies of the PTI-led government were also acknowledged internationally, Usman Buzdar said.

The CM reiterated that the PTI had come to power with the agenda of accountability of the corrupt and vowed that it would be accomplished.

Pakistan would achieve destination of progress and prosperity under the leadershipof Prime Minister Imran Khan, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Progress From Government Merit Packaging Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Javed Murtaza appointed PCB’s Chief Financial Of ..

55 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s mandatory quarantine for internationa ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid ..

2 hours ago

Over 700,000 people benefit from ERC’s Eid initi ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts 55,257 additional COVID-1 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.