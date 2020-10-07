PTI govt working to serve masses: Raja Basharat

Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would always work to serve the masses as it came into power with the support of its workers and people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would always work to serve the masses as it came into power with the support of its workers and people.

Addressing a press conference here along with PTI leader Ijaz Chaudhry and others, Raja Basharat said that the fact had to be acknowledged that the PTI workers were talking about taking Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision forward instead of the traditional politics.

Criticizing the attitude of the opposition, he said that there was no reason for the aggressive attitude of opposition.

The minister said that upcoming session of the Punjab Assembly was going to be held on the call of opposition which had been called against the arrest of Shahbaz Sharif while Shahbaz Sharif himself had withdrawn his application for the interim bail.

Criticizing Nawaz Sharif, Raja Basharat said it was not possible for a proclaimed offender (PO) to sit outside and rule Pakistan, adding that the people of Pakistan were so aware that they would not go out for criminals and POs.

Raja Basharat, referring to the case filed against Nawaz Sharif and other N- League leaders, said, "I want to make it clear that the government has no role in registering this case of treason."He said the PTI's government had been elected by the people and given a mandate to rule for five years, so those who dreamed of overthrowing the government would fail.

He warned that the protestor violating law would be dealt with iron hand.