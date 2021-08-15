(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Center and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Punjab, was working to strengthen the economy of the country.

In his message on Pakistan's 75th Independence Day on Saturday, he congratulated the nation and said that it is blessing of Allah Almighty who had given an independent country in the form of Pakistan. He said that the establishment of an independent Islamic state under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a great gift.

He said that PTI had revived the sinking economy with the cooperation of the people which was being appreciated by the whole world.

Raja Basharat said that the people's confidence in Imran Khan's leadership was commendable. He said the people believed that only a selfless leader like Imran Khan could take the country forward at the political, economic and diplomatic fronts. He appealed to the people to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Imran Khan if they wanted to see a strong Pakistan. He prayed for peace and stability in Pakistan.