PTI govt writes letter to UK government for repatriation of Nawaz  Sharif: Sources

The government has informed the British government that PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif came to London for medical treatment but his bail has expired, and therefore, he is due to return to serve his remaining sentence in NAB case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2020) The Federal government wrote a letter to British government for repatriation of PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan, the sources said here on Tuesday.

The sources said that the federal government wrote the letter to the British government for repatriation of former Premier Nawaz Sharif.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also written a letter to the UK’s government and has also informed it about the letter for repatriation of Nawaz Sharif,” the sources said.

“Repatriate Nawaz Sharif so that he could serve his sentence,” the content of the letter was quoted by the sources. “His bail has expired, and therefore, he cannot stay there any longer,” it was read. The sources further said that the government informed the British government that Nawaz Sharif went to London for his medical treatment and now he was well, and therefore, he should be repatriated from London to Pakistan.

However, the PML-N leadership had earlier warned the ruling PTI that writing letters to different governments was not a reasonable way. The PML-N leaders had said that they would also write letters to the US government for reopening of an “old case” against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PTI said that it was not yet clear that from where Nawaz Sharif was getting his treatment and what was the current status of his health.

“Neither the Sharif family is sharing the current status of Nawaz Sharif’s health nor sharing the details of the hospital from where he is getting the treatment,” Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

She said they looted the public money and ran away but the PTI government under Prime Minister Imran would not leave them without taking that money back for the larger interest.