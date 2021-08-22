UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Sunday said the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was much better as compared to the previous regimes of both Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The national economy had improved and strengthened due to prudent economic policies of the incumbent government, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the coronavirus pandemic had badly affected the country's economy but the economic indicators were now heading into right directions.

He said the government had taken kinetic measures to bring improvement in agriculture sector and subsidy had also been provided to the farmers on seed and fertilizers to facilitate them.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan had successfully overcame the prevailing Afghanistan situation through effective foreign policy.

