PTI Govt's Performance Much Better Than Previous Regimes: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

PTI Govt's performance much better than previous regimes: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was much better as compared to the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

"We have carried out accountability process within institutions for revamping and restructuring them to streamline their system and to bring more transparency," he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said both the PPP and PML-N had played a negative role in destroying the credibility and integrity of the country's institutions including the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and others.

Both the political parties were responsible for irregularities and appointments of fake degree holders and inexperienced employees in PIA, he said.

He stressed the need to bring improvement in the system to achieve milestone and desirous results, saying that the PTI government was ready to hold consultation with all the political parties on national important issues publically.

Fawad Hussain said the PTI government under vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was heading the country toward the right direction to bring the development and prosperity.

