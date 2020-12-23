UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt's Performance Outstanding In All Sectors: Shafqat Mahmood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 10:33 PM

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday said the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was outstanding in all sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday said the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was outstanding in all sectors.

The government had taken tremendous measures to bring down the inflation while micro economic indicators were heading in right directors and exports of the country were increasing day by day, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the incumbent government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was working efficiently to ensure good governance and to bring political and economic stability.

He said the smart lockdown policy helped in containing and curbing the coronavirus pandemic successfully which was acknowledged internationally.

He said the unified curriculum would be introduced in the country in next year, adding the hectic efforts had already been made to introduce the reforms in seminaries to bring them in mainstream. "We are feeling proud on our performance," he expressed.

Replying to a question, Shafqat said the government was ready to initiate talks with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on all issues except the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) and corruption cases. The previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan (PML-N) had looted the national wealth ruthlessly during their regimes, he stated.

Commenting on the upcoming Senate elections, he said it was priority of the government to ensure transparency in the elections and wipe out any chance of horse trading.

