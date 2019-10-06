UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt's Policies Benefiting Common Man Now: Dr Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 06:50 PM

PTI govt's policies benefiting common man now: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) ::Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the benefits of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's revolutionary policies have started reaching the common people now.

She stated this while addressing a public meeting, held at Head Marala-Sialkot, in her electoral constituency, after distributing Health Cards among the deserving families, on Sunday.

She said that 164,969 Health Cards were being distributed in Sialkot district. She said 39,998 deserving families in Daska tehsil, 42,225 in Pasrur tehsil, 18,904 in Sambrial tehsil and 63,842 poor families would be benefited through the Health Cards. She said that government has allocated Rs 118 billion for these families in Sialkot district as well.

Dr Firdous said that both programmes, Ehsaas and Sehat Cards were proving the most beneficial revolutionary programmes. She said that the programmes would also help make the poor, deserving and common people part of the national progress, prosperity and development.

Dr Firdous said that 10.05 million families will benefit from the Sehat Cards across Pakistan as every deserving family will get medical treatment worth Rs 720,000 each at the government hospitals through the Sehat Cards. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan intended to end inferiority complex among the low-income families by making them part of national development, progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Firdous Ashiq Awan Progress Sialkot Daska Pasrur Sambrial Sunday Family From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens GITEX Technology Week 20 ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi non-oil foreign merchandise trade stands ..

22 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince congratulate winners of ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council launches ..

1 hour ago

Gargash, GCC Secretary-General discuss regional is ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development launches &#039;B ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.