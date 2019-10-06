SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) ::Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the benefits of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's revolutionary policies have started reaching the common people now.

She stated this while addressing a public meeting, held at Head Marala-Sialkot, in her electoral constituency, after distributing Health Cards among the deserving families, on Sunday.

She said that 164,969 Health Cards were being distributed in Sialkot district. She said 39,998 deserving families in Daska tehsil, 42,225 in Pasrur tehsil, 18,904 in Sambrial tehsil and 63,842 poor families would be benefited through the Health Cards. She said that government has allocated Rs 118 billion for these families in Sialkot district as well.

Dr Firdous said that both programmes, Ehsaas and Sehat Cards were proving the most beneficial revolutionary programmes. She said that the programmes would also help make the poor, deserving and common people part of the national progress, prosperity and development.

Dr Firdous said that 10.05 million families will benefit from the Sehat Cards across Pakistan as every deserving family will get medical treatment worth Rs 720,000 each at the government hospitals through the Sehat Cards. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan intended to end inferiority complex among the low-income families by making them part of national development, progress and prosperity.