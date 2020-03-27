UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt's Relief Package To Provide Relief To Vulnerable Segments Of Society: Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 10:45 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar Khan on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had given a big financial relief package to deal with coronavirus, which would provide relief to the vulnerable segments of society and stimulate the economy.

Reviewing arrangements for prevention and precautions against the coronavirus in Attock, he said that effective measures were being taken on an emergency basis to provide medical services to the people, says a handout issued here.

The provincial minister said that taxes had been reduced on the daily consumption of food for the benefit of the people so that the common man could get relief.

"In this time of trouble, we also have to take care of poor and underprivileged sections of society," he said.

He mentioned that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was utilizing all possible resources in the fight against coronavirus, adding that protection of the people was the responsibility of the state.

The Provincial Minister said "We are the great nation and we will win the war against coronavirus."

