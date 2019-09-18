UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt's Sincere Efforts To Soon Yield Positive Results: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:41 PM

PTI govt's sincere efforts to soon yield positive results: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Minister Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah said on Wednesday that previous government's poor policies had ruined the country's economy.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers at his residence here.

He said, "PTI government has never indulged in the politics of personal interests." Those who were frightened from change were carrying out useless negative propaganda against the government, he maintained.

The minister said time was required to cope with the problems created during the last 70 years.

Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah said that sincere efforts of the incumbent government aimed at the well-being of the country would soon yield positive results.

