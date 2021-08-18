(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that comprehensive performance report of government's three years in power, would be shared in detail next week.

In a tweet, he said the performance sharing with the people was postponed for a week in the honour of Ashura.

Three years ago in August, the darkest era had ended.

The light was emerged and the name of that ray of hope was Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).