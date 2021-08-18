PTI Govt's Three Years Performance To Be Shared Next Week: Fawad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 09:29 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that comprehensive performance report of government's three years in power, would be shared in detail next week.
In a tweet, he said the performance sharing with the people was postponed for a week in the honour of Ashura.
Three years ago in August, the darkest era had ended.
The light was emerged and the name of that ray of hope was Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).