PTI Govt's Three Years Performance To Be Shared Next Week: Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 09:29 PM

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that comprehensive performance report of government's three years in power, would be shared in detail next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that comprehensive performance report of government's three years in power, would be shared in detail next week.

In a tweet, he said the performance sharing with the people was postponed for a week in the honour of Ashura.

Three years ago in August, the darkest era had ended.

The light was emerged and the name of that ray of hope was Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

