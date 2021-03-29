HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Auqaf Minister Pir Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's vision from day one has been elimination of corruption from institutions and provision of real relief to people.

While addressing a meeting of the government officials during his visit to Hafizabad on Monday, he said the provincial government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, was working day and night to solve people's problems and provide better facilities to them.

He said that due to people-friendly vision of the chief minister, the provincial ministers had been assigned duties to go to all districts of Punjab and help solve problems of people at their doorsteps.

The minister said that open door policy and open kutcheries were being held from the union council to district level so that people could present their problems to the officers concerned without any fear. He believed it would help restore people's confidence in the government institutions.

He said that a special campaign was being launched across the province against the commission mafia and hoarders to ensure supply of food items to people at reasonable rates. Ramazan bazaars would be set up to provide quality food items to people at cheaper rates, he added.

He directed the officers concerned to visit markets on daily basis and check prices and quality of food items.

Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shehzad Mirza, Additional Deputy Commissioner General and Finance Hamid Nasir Goraya, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Noorish Saba, Assistant Commissioner Asif Nawaz and officers of various departments attended the meeting.

DC Naveed Shehzad gave a detailed briefing to the minister about the performance of various departments. He said corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being implemented in the district and the vaccination process against corona was continuing in a transparent manner.

app/ir