Open Menu

PTI Govt's Wrong Economic Policies Weakened National Economy: Kh Asif

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2023 | 04:10 PM

PTI govt's wrong economic policies weakened national economy: Kh Asif

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Sunday the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government weakened national economy by introducing wrong policies.

Addressing the workers' convention here at Mohallah Water Works, he said: "We are determined and will soon succeed in bringing the country out of darkness".

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif had gathered all political parties to support the national economy.

He said that unfortunately, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was brought into power in 2018 through a rigged elections, and those who supported Imran Khan, the performance of Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was in front of them.

During the planned attacks on 9th May, the memorials of martyrs were insulted, he said, adding "we stand with our martyrs and Ghazis" and those who insulted the memorials of martyrs would be brought to justice under the law.

Khawaja Asif said that during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government before 2018 election, the country's economy was getting stable, but then the premier Nawaz Sharif was disqualified under a conspiracy.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was working very hard for the stability of the country's economy and he hoped that they would soon be able to put the country on road to development and prosperity.

The Defence Minister said that allied parties of the coalition government had also played a very important role and maintained unity under a spirit for which he salute them.

He further said that elections would be announced in a month after the dissolution of assemblies.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)had started its election campaign.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Defence Minister Martyrs Shaheed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Road May Sunday 2018 Muslim All Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

12 minutes ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

57 minutes ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

16 hours ago
Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

16 hours ago
 s

S

16 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

17 hours ago
 Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

16 hours ago
 River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

17 hours ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian Recruits During Operation Inte ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan