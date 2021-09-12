PTI grabs 1 seat, independents 4 in Okara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won one seat while independent candidates won four seats out of five seats in the Cantonment board Okara (CBO) elections.

According to unofficial results, Shehzad of PTI from Ward No 1, Umair Khadim, independent candidate from Ward No 2, Nadeem Anwar Bhatti, independent candidate from Ward No 3, Raja Mubashir Hussain Janjua, independent candidate from Ward No 4 and Pir Syed Iqbal Hussain Shah, independent candidate from Ward No 5 won the Cantonment Board Okara elections, while no candidate of PML-N or PPP won any seat.