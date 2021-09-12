UrduPoint.com

PTI Grabs 1 Seat, Independents 4 In Okara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 11:10 PM

PTI grabs 1 seat, independents 4 in Okara

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won one seat while independent candidates won four seats out of five seats in the Cantonment board Okara (CBO) elections.

According to unofficial results, Shehzad of PTI from Ward No 1, Umair Khadim, independent candidate from Ward No 2, Nadeem Anwar Bhatti, independent candidate from Ward No 3, Raja Mubashir Hussain Janjua, independent candidate from Ward No 4 and Pir Syed Iqbal Hussain Shah, independent candidate from Ward No 5 won the Cantonment Board Okara elections, while no candidate of PML-N or PPP won any seat.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Okara From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai epitomises global ambitions for a ..

Expo 2020 Dubai epitomises global ambitions for a brighter future, says UAE Amba ..

26 minutes ago
 Hamriyah Free Zone Authority stand at Big Five woo ..

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority stand at Big Five woos investors with exclusive pri ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Kenya explore prospects of enhancing economic ..

UAE, Kenya explore prospects of enhancing economic cooperation

2 hours ago
 We are committed to raising capable generations of ..

We are committed to raising capable generations of young female leaders in UAE: ..

3 hours ago
 Sahab Smart Solutions honoured at Global Business ..

Sahab Smart Solutions honoured at Global Business Outlook 2021 Award

3 hours ago
 UAE Pro League announces monthly awards nominees f ..

UAE Pro League announces monthly awards nominees for August

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.