PTI grabs 2 seats, PML-N 3 in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won 2 seats while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won 3 seats out of 5 seats in the Cantonment board Elections.

According to unofficial results, PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sheikh Mohsin Atiq got 1863 votes, while Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Zahid Nadeem Shamsi stood second by securing 1055 votes in Ward No.1 of Cantonment Board Elections. PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sheikh Mohsin Atiq had won the Cantonment Board Elections in Ward No.1 with a margin of 808 votes.

In Ward No.2, PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Saeed Ahmed got 1946 votes, while Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Imran Saeed Malik stood second by securing 1180 votes. PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Saeed Ahmed had won the Cantonment Board Elections in Ward No.2 with a margin of 766 votes.

In Ward No.3, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Sheikh Umer Arshad bagged 732 votes, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Kashif Siddique stood second by securing 631 votes.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Sheikh Umer Arshad had won the Cantonment Board Elections in Ward No.3 with a margin of 101 votes.

In Ward No.4, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Umer Jamil got 798 votes, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Hammad Ullah stood second by securing 575 votes. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Umer Jamil had won the Cantonment Board Elections in Ward No.4 with a margin of 223 votes.

In Ward No.5, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Atif Munir got 1,330 votes, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Adnan Akbar stood second by securing 783 votes. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Atif Munir had won the Cantonment Board Elections in Ward No.5 with a margin of 547 votes.