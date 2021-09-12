UrduPoint.com

PTI Grabs 2 Seats, PML-N 3 In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 09:40 PM

PTI grabs 2 seats, PML-N 3 in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won 2 seats while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won 3 seats out of 5 seats in the Cantonment board Elections.

According to unofficial results, PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sheikh Mohsin Atiq got 1863 votes, while Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Zahid Nadeem Shamsi stood second by securing 1055 votes in Ward No.1 of Cantonment Board Elections. PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sheikh Mohsin Atiq had won the Cantonment Board Elections in Ward No.1 with a margin of 808 votes.

In Ward No.2, PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Saeed Ahmed got 1946 votes, while Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Imran Saeed Malik stood second by securing 1180 votes. PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Saeed Ahmed had won the Cantonment Board Elections in Ward No.2 with a margin of 766 votes.

In Ward No.3, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Sheikh Umer Arshad bagged 732 votes, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Kashif Siddique stood second by securing 631 votes.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Sheikh Umer Arshad had won the Cantonment Board Elections in Ward No.3 with a margin of 101 votes.

In Ward No.4, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Umer Jamil got 798 votes, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Hammad Ullah stood second by securing 575 votes. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Umer Jamil had won the Cantonment Board Elections in Ward No.4 with a margin of 223 votes.

In Ward No.5, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Atif Munir got 1,330 votes, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Adnan Akbar stood second by securing 783 votes. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Atif Munir had won the Cantonment Board Elections in Ward No.5 with a margin of 547 votes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority stand at Big Five woo ..

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority stand at Big Five woos investors with exclusive pri ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE, Kenya explore prospects of enhancing economic ..

UAE, Kenya explore prospects of enhancing economic cooperation

44 minutes ago
 We are committed to raising capable generations of ..

We are committed to raising capable generations of young female leaders in UAE: ..

1 hour ago
 Sahab Smart Solutions honoured at Global Business ..

Sahab Smart Solutions honoured at Global Business Outlook 2021 Award

1 hour ago
 UAE Pro League announces monthly awards nominees f ..

UAE Pro League announces monthly awards nominees for August

2 hours ago

Egyptian capital receives Sharjah Book Authority’s message for the world

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.