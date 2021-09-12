UrduPoint.com

PTI Grabs 3 Seats, Independents 5, PML-N 2 In Sargodha

Sun 12th September 2021 | 11:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won 3 seats, independent candidates grabbed 5 seats while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won 2 seats out of 10 seats in the Cantonment board elections.

According to unofficial results, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Awais Zahoor got 819 votes, while independent candidate Sheikh Farooq Wohra stood second by securing 813 votes in Ward No.1 of Cantonment Board elections. PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Awais Zahoor had won the Cantonment Board elections in Ward No.1 with a margin of 7 votes.

In Ward No. 2, independent candidate Muhammad Shahzad Anwar got 989 votes, while Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Raheel Saddique stood second by securing 927 votes.

In Ward No. 3, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Bilal Khalid Warriach bagged 763 votes, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Arshad Warriach stood second by securing 551 votes.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Sheikh Umer Arshad had won the Cantonment Board Elections in Ward No.3 with a margin of 212 votes.

In Ward No. 4, independent candidate Nasir Mehmood got 2570 votes, while another independent candidate stood second by securing 303 votes.

In Ward No.5, independent candidate Umar Farooq got 866 votes, while independent candidate Muhammad Ali Rauf stood second by securing 687 votes.

In Ward No.6, independent candidate Tauqeer Ashraf Gujjar got 1453 votes, while Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Sajid Iqbal stood second by securing 1060 votes.

In Ward No.7, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Zafar Khan got 696 votes, while independent candidate Rai Shahnawaz Kharal stood second by securing 585 votes.

In Ward No.8, independent candidate Khan Mehmood Ahmed Virk got 2115 votes, while Independent candidate Nadeem Akhter stood second by securing 1557 votes.

In Ward No.9, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Muhammad Asif Kahloon got 2193 votes, while independent candidate Shahzad Naeem Bajwa stood second by securing 2048 votes.

In Ward No.10, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Muhammad Arshad Tariq got 2164 votes, while Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Gul Sher stood second by securing 1737 votes.Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Arshad Tariq had won the Cantonment Board elections in Ward No.1 with a margin of 427 votes.

