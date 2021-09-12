PTI grabs 3 seats out of 5 from Bahawalpur Cantt Board

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) on Sunday won three seats out of five seats of members of Local Bodies (LB) elections of Cantonment board Bahawalpur.

According to the unofficial results, Rehan bin Javed of PTI has won from Ward 1, Abdul Malik of PMLN won from Ward 2, Akhtar Chohan of PTI won from Ward 3, Abdul Hameed Rind of PTI won from Ward 4 and Abdul Khaliq of PLM-N won from Ward No 5.