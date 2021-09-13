PTI grabs 6 seats, independents 2 in CB Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won six seats, independent candidates won two seats while Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) won two seats out of 10 seats in the Cantonment board Gujranwala (CBG) elections.

According to unofficial results, Qamar Ali Cheema of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Ward No 1, Nasir Hussain of PTI from Ward No 2, Irfan Chand Butt independent candidate from Ward No 3, Gulam Mohiuddin of PTI from Ward No 4, Kashif Hafeez independent candidate from Ward No 5,Sajid Ikram of PTI from Ward No 6, Nisar Ahmed Baig of PTI from Ward No 7, Kamran Malik of PML-N from Ward No 8, Abdul Majeed of PML-N from Ward No 9 and Ghulam Mujtaba of PTI from Ward No 10 won the Cantonment Board Gujranwala elections, while no candidate of PPP won any seat.