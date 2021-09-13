UrduPoint.com

PTI Grabs 6 Seats, Independents 2 In CB Gujranwala

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

PTI grabs 6 seats, independents 2 in CB Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won six seats, independent candidates won two seats while Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) won two seats out of 10 seats in the Cantonment board Gujranwala (CBG) elections.

According to unofficial results, Qamar Ali Cheema of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Ward No 1, Nasir Hussain of PTI from Ward No 2, Irfan Chand Butt independent candidate from Ward No 3, Gulam Mohiuddin of PTI from Ward No 4, Kashif Hafeez independent candidate from Ward No 5,Sajid Ikram of PTI from Ward No 6, Nisar Ahmed Baig of PTI from Ward No 7, Kamran Malik of PML-N from Ward No 8, Abdul Majeed of PML-N from Ward No 9 and Ghulam Mujtaba of PTI from Ward No 10 won the Cantonment Board Gujranwala elections, while no candidate of PPP won any seat.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Gujranwala Nasir From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Serbia breaks ground for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine ..

Serbia breaks ground for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine factory

13 minutes ago
 Second Set of Projects of the 50 represents well t ..

Second Set of Projects of the 50 represents well thought-out strategy to invest ..

1 hour ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi to mark 10th anniversary with a seri ..

NYU Abu Dhabi to mark 10th anniversary with a series of virtual activations on S ..

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai epitomises global ambitions for a ..

Expo 2020 Dubai epitomises global ambitions for a brighter future, says UAE Amba ..

2 hours ago
 Hamriyah Free Zone Authority stand at Big Five woo ..

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority stand at Big Five woos investors with exclusive pri ..

4 hours ago
 UAE, Kenya explore prospects of enhancing economic ..

UAE, Kenya explore prospects of enhancing economic cooperation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.