PTI grabs majority by securing 25 seats in AJK elections

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) clinched majority by securing 25 seats out of 44 seats followed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) which obtained 11 seats and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) which received only six seats in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections.

However, two seats one each were grabbed by regional parties Jammu Kashmir Peoples Party (JK-PP) and Muslim Conference (MC).

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Retired Abdul Rasheed Sulehria announced the election results here at the central control room, established for monitoring the polling process, accompanying with Election Commission Member Farhat Ali Mir.

He said the results of 44 seats out of 45 were announced by the commission as provided by the returning officers (ROs) concerned while result on one seat LA- 16 Bagh III was upheld by the commission as the RO reported that polling on four polling stations was not conducted due to clash between the rival groups.

Sulehria, expressing satisfaction over the fairness and successful conduct of the polling process, revealed that the turnout was recorded 62 percent which was very good but it was three percent lesser than the last general elections held in 2016 in the region.

He said he did not receive even a single complaint by any candidate or about any irregularity or rigging in the poll.

He said polling at remaining four polling stations of LA-16 Bagh III, would be conducted before July 29.

He said he would proceed fearlessly on the violations of code of conduct by the candidates or their supporters in accordance with law without sparing any influential one.

He said the schedule for election on eight reserved seats would be announced after the announcement of result of one remaining seat. After completion of the house; the president would summon the legislative assembly for oath taking of newly elected members and formation of government afterward, he added.

He said over 1.99 million voters out of 3.22 million exercised their right to vote in the elections which was 62 percent of the total registered voters.

According to the election commission data, the PTI became the largest party in term of secured votes 613,590 (32%) followed by PML-N with 491,091 (25%) votes and PPP 349,095 (18%) votes but in terms of seats, the PPP stood as the second largest party by securing 11 seats.