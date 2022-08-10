UrduPoint.com

PTI Habitual Of Maligning National Institutes For Personal Gains: Azma Bukhari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2022 | 11:13 PM

PTI habitual of maligning national institutes for personal gains: Azma Bukhari

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Azma Bukhari on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI leadership was habitual of maligning national institutions for fulfilling personal agenda

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Azma Bukhari on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI leadership was habitual of maligning national institutions for fulfilling personal agenda.

Addressing a press conference here, she said that derogatory remarks were being uttered and hateful content was being spread through social media by the PTI against the institutions.

She said that the PML-N had always stressed for the rule of law.

Every illegal and unconstitutional mean was being adopted by the PTI leadership to gain popularity, she said, adding that malicious campaigns being run by the PTI were very unfortunate.

She said that the incumbent government was determined to uphold sanctity and dignity of state institutions.

She added that the PML-N faced baseless cases during the previous PTI government however nothing was proved against anyone.

She said that the PTI should answer wrongdoings committed in the foreign funding case.

