PTI has always respected judiciary: SACM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has always respected the court verdicts, contrary to the Sharif brothers attitude who had a history of attacking the judiciary.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the SACM regretted that the PML-N had always attempted to make the national institutions controversial, as the party had indulged in cheap propaganda against every state institution.

Those relishing today would mourn on March 3 as their short-lived joy would turn into a permanent pang of guilt, she added. These were the elements that had introduced horse-trading in politics, but this negative practice could not be repeated anymore as the Supreme Court (SC) had asked the election commission to hold the Senate elections transparently, added the SACM.

It was an irony that the PML-N and the PPP had always showed euphoria without going through the court decisions and it seems that the pygmies' party would get nothing after the election. The PTI is the only party that approached the higher judiciary for overcoming the menace of horse-trading, added the SACM.

The government was fully committed to introducing necessary reforms for ensuring transparency not only in the Senate but also in local bodies and general elections, added the SACM.