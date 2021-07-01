UrduPoint.com
PTI Has Brought Big Fish Into Grip Of Law:CM

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:50 PM

PTI has brought big fish into grip of law:CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking decisions in the larger public interest and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had brought the big fish into the grip of the law.

In a statement, he said the powerful were now in the clutches of the law and PM Imran Khan had broken the idols of corruption.

"There is no room for the corrupt in Pakistan," he emphasised and regretted that the corrupt were trying to protect their booty. "Those playing with the destiny of people and the nation are not leaders, but lootersm," Usman Buzdar said and vowed that Pakistan would achieve its destination under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

