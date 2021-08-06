PTI has emerged as most popular party, to win next general elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal parliamentary secretary for finance Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi said on Friday that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) has emerged as the popular most party with its roots spreading all across the country.

Addressing public gatherings at different union councils in his constituency after inaugurating development schemes, he said that recent victory in AJK elections after electoral triumph at Gilgit Baltistan was a clear indication of popular support PTI was enjoying all over the country.

Zain Qureshi said that PTI would win the general elections 2023 by a big margin.

Zain inaugurated development schemes including four metal roads and rural electricity at Chak 19MR, 12MR, Chak 6-Tarpayee, Chak 1-T Janoobi, Chak 1T Shumali, Chak 3 Tarpayee, and Mauza Gharay Bahan.

He said that the process of development initiated by Prime Minister Inran Khan would never be stopped. He said that opposition was attempting to create hurdles in way of positive initiatives but it would fail and wheel of development would continue to move.

He said that government was facing many challenges including inflation. He said that government was taking concrete steps to over power price hike adding that people would soon witness positive change.

Zain Qureshi said that south Punjab development was top.priority of the government and huge funding was being pumped into upgrading infratsruxture to end sense of deprivation among the people of this area.

Important personalities of the area and PTI workers were present. Zain Qureahi also heard problems of the people and promised to resolve them on priority.