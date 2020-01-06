PTI has failed to develop consensus over amendment in Army laws: Ahsan Iqbal

(@fidahassanain)

Ahsan Iqbal, the secretary general of PML-N, has alleged PTI for stealing record of the party from the central office in Model through FIA raid and appealed to the SC to take notice of it.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2020) Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) failed to evolve consensus over legislation in the Army Act and the Constitution to give extension to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said here on Monday.

“The ruling PTI has failed to development consensus for our Pak-army as it failed previously to issue just a notification for extension in tenure of army chief,” said Ahsan Iqbal. He said the PTI did not have capacity to develop consensus.

“PTI is doing polarizing instead of developing consensus,” he further said. “I think army is merit-based organization and every officer who passes staff college and other tests he should be given a chance to be considered for the post of army chief,”.

He said that the law should not be passed hurriedly.

“Passing it hurriedly is not good this as consensus is important for such important matter,” he stated.

Ahsan Iqbal also asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of PTI government which ordered raid at the central office of the PML-N in Model Town. He alleged that the PTI government by using FIA had stolen record of his party.

Iqbal said: “It is the biggest scandal like that one of Watergate scandal of the US,”. According to the sources, the PTI could not develop consensus so far for legislation in the matter of extension of Army Chief and other relevant laws of the Army Act.

The sessions of Senate and National Assembly are due on Monday (today)for legislation on the subject matter.