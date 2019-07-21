UrduPoint.com
PTI Has Fulfilled Its Promise Of Holding Peaceful Polls In KP: CM

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has fulfilled its promise of holding peaceful elections in the merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that people of the tribal districts had been given their democratic right for the first time in the country's history.

He termed holding of polls a great success of the PTI government.

He said security forces deserve appreciation for holding peaceful elections. Usman Buzdar said that the tribesmen have made history by exercising their right to vote and it is the victory of peace. He said the past governments always neglected the people of Federally Administered Tribal areas (Fata). The PTI government has included people of tribal districts in the development process, he added.

