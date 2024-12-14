Open Menu

PTI Has Modus Operandi To Do Violent Protest: Tarar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2024 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has a modus operandi to hold protests with the support of armed groups alongside illegal Afghan residents.

The PTI has always wanted to harm the state and the people, said the minister while reacting to the statement of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.

He recalled the PTI's past protests when it launched an onslaught on Islamabad with armed groups equipped with modern weapons, stone guns, tear gas shells, and grenades on November 26.

Tarar said the PTI's armed groups had carried out indiscriminate firing during it's protest on November 26.

He referred to the videos circulating on social media showing Ali Amin Gandapur's guards to open fire on their own workers.

"Tehreek-e-Inteshar wants nothing but chaos to achieve ulterior motives," he added.

He regretted that the PTI wanted instability in the country, harming the national interest for their political gains.

"May 9th and November 26th are the darkest days in the country's history," he said while calling out the PTI's violent politics.

He recalled that the PTI founder continued his speech in Multan's rally despite the deaths of workers caused by a stampede.

The PTI founder does not care about the lives and property of the people, he said while stressing that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would reject their call like previous ones.

