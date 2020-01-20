PTI has one-week time to save Punjab govt

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that Chaudharys of Gujrat want that their lawmakers should be given powers in the present political setup, and if their demands were not met then in-house change could be brought against the ruling PTI in Punjab.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2020) The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) had one-week time to save Punjab government as PML-Q--its main political ally in Punjab-- demanded its due share and change, the sources said here on Monday.

More rigorous voices from within the ruling PTI were also coming which increased pressure on the PTI leadership to save Punjab government. Last week, Fawad Chaudhary said that PTI was under pressure because of Punjab government's failure to deliver. More pressure mounted on PTI government after flour and sugar crisis in the country.

The sources said that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q)—the close ally of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI), was not happy with the ruling PTI as its law makers wanted more powers in the present political setup. PML-Q gave one-week ultimatum to the PTI leadership for its share in the Punjab government.

They said that PML-Q did not have problem with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar but demanded the PTI leadership for its due share.

Chaudharys of Gujrat—the sources said—are now demanding the share, especially the part of the bureaucracy that is not under the control of Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, to have it under its control in Punjab.

They said that Punjab CM Buzdar was enjoying just a symbolic title and did not have actual powers as Punjab Chief Secretary and Punjab Police Chief reportedly take orders from Prime Minister Secretariat.

“Our demand is that our lawmakers should be empowered and nothing else,” a PML-Q leader said with the condition of anonymity on a question that whether they wanted the seat of Punjab CM.

“We are not taken on board regarding important decisions,” he added.

Monish Elahi also tweeted and said that they just wanted PTI to put its house in order with people leaking fake news.

The sources said PTI accepted the demands of the PML-Q regarding empowerment of its lawmakers in the present setup in Punjab and at the Federal level. For this purpose, the PML-Q gave one-week time to the PTI, they added.