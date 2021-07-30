PTI has opposed lockdown in Karachi: Arsalan Taj

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sindh Arsalan Taj has said that his party has opposed the imposition of lock down in the metropolis.

He said there was no truth in the statement issued by spokesman for the Chief Minister that PTI has supported the decision of the lockdown in Karachi.

He alleged that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) by resorting to the lock down wanted to damage the economy of the city.