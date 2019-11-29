PTI has purged institutions of political interference: Governor

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) : Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday said that to ensure transparency, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Indaf ( PTI government has purged all institutions of political interference.

He said the country's development and stability was priority of the government. During a meeting with Chief Secretary Maj (retd) Azam Suleman at Governor's House here, Chaudhry Sarwar said bureaucracy should ensure all steps for instant solution to people's problems.

The governor congratulated him on assuming charge as the Punjab chief secretary.

The PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, purged all institutions of political interference, he added.

Meanwhile, talking to the media at a function held in DHA, Chaudhry Sarwar said that the PTI had always honoured courts, adding that the PTI government ensured supremacy of law and the Constitution.

He said that entire nation was standing behind the armed forces for rendering great sacrifices for defending the homeland and in war against terrorism.