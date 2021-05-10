PTI has set example of transparency in govt: CM

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the PTI government had set a example of transparency as not a single corruption scandal had surfaced during the two and a half years of its government.

In a statement, he said no one could dare to misappropriate national resources now.

The chief minister said that billions of rupees were looted in the previous tenures and the former rulers made records of corruption by taking kickbacks and commissions in different projects.

He said that in the previous regimes, every new day revealed a new scandal of corruption.

The nation had not yet forgotten the stories of looting and plundering of former rulers.

He said that the incumbent government had tightened the noose of corrupt elements.

The country making progress under the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Confidence of national and international investors had been restored on the government policies, he added.