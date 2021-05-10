UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Has Set Example Of Transparency In Govt: CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 02:30 AM

PTI has set example of transparency in govt: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the PTI government had set a example of transparency as not a single corruption scandal had surfaced during the two and a half years of its government.

In a statement, he said no one could dare to misappropriate national resources now.

The chief minister said that billions of rupees were looted in the previous tenures and the former rulers made records of corruption by taking kickbacks and commissions in different projects.

He said that in the previous regimes, every new day revealed a new scandal of corruption.

The nation had not yet forgotten the stories of looting and plundering of former rulers.

He said that the incumbent government had tightened the noose of corrupt elements.

The country making progress under the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Confidence of national and international investors had been restored on the government policies, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Scandal Punjab Progress Government Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Local Press: Expo 2020 Dubai creates blueprint for ..

44 seconds ago

HRCP condemns carnage in Kabul

1 minute ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Bombings at Girls School in ..

1 minute ago

Infinite Clarity and Outclass Imagery Now Availabl ..

7 minutes ago

On International Humanitarian Law Day: OIC Appeals ..

7 minutes ago

PNS Saif Participated In Naval Drills With Us & Ca ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.