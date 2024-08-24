Open Menu

PTI Has Track Record To Malign Institutions, Undermine State Writ: Musadik

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2024 | 11:20 PM

PTI has track record to malign institutions, undermine state writ: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Saturday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had a track record of challenging the state writ and attacked the institutions.

Talking to a private news channel, today, leaders of PTI are again threatening to attack the Adiala Jail, he added.

Musadik said that the Federal government had the prerogative to stop these mobs to protect the country from the security risk.

Replying to a query about parliamentary session and anticipated legislation, he said that in the current circumstances, amendments were mandatory to bring clarity in the constitution.

He said that the Parliament has the prerogative and responsibility to bring clarity to unclear constitutional provisions through amendments from time to time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Parliament Jail From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

16 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

2 days ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan