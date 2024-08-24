PTI has track record to malign institutions, undermine state writ: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Saturday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had a track record of challenging the state writ and attacked the institutions.

Talking to a private news channel, today, leaders of PTI are again threatening to attack the Adiala Jail, he added.

Musadik said that the Federal government had the prerogative to stop these mobs to protect the country from the security risk.

Replying to a query about parliamentary session and anticipated legislation, he said that in the current circumstances, amendments were mandatory to bring clarity in the constitution.

He said that the Parliament has the prerogative and responsibility to bring clarity to unclear constitutional provisions through amendments from time to time.