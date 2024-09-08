PTI Has Track Record To Undermine State Writ: Musadik
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2024 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik on Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) had a track record of challenging the state writ and attacks on the defense installations.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that top leadership of PTI threatening to attack on the Federal capital.
Security measures were taken in Islamabad considering their track record of anarchy in the country, he added.
Musadik said that the federal government had the prerogative to stop these mobs to protect the country from the security risk.
Replying to a query about any anticipated legislation, he said that in the current circumstances, amendments were mandatory to bring clarity in the constitution.
