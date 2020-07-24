UrduPoint.com
PTI Has Visionary Leadership, Says Joyia

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 10:30 AM

PTI has visionary leadership, says Joyia

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Malik Asghar Joyia, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has said that PTI has provided the country with visionary leadership that has steered it out of crisis.

In a press statement issued here, he said that PTI was given mandate to abolish financial corruption committed by previous regimes. He said opposition leaders and political parties had been making noise when action was taken to probe corruption committed by them. "Opposition making wrong propaganda against PTI government as the probe was underway in cases lodged by anti-corruption institutions against former rulers," he said.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a visionary leader who had put the country on track of development. "Due to policies introduced by the PTI government, country was going to get goals of progress and prosperity, he said.

He said that PTI government provided hundreds of million of people with financial assistance during lockdown carried out to contain coronavirus. "A large number of people were given financial assistance while traders and shopkeepers were provided with relief in electricity bills," he said.

