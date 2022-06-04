UrduPoint.com

PTI Hatched Conspiracy Against Country By Taking Wrong Decisions: Azma Bukhari

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2022 | 11:37 PM

PTI hatched conspiracy against country by taking wrong decisions: Azma Bukhari

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Azma Bukhari on Saturday said that the previous PTI government hatched a conspiracy against the country by deliberately taking wrong decisions on economic front

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Azma Bukhari on Saturday said that the previous PTI government hatched a conspiracy against the country by deliberately taking wrong decisions on economic front.

Addressing a media conference here, she said that they (PTI government) rather being accountable of four year's incompetence and bad economic policies, were raising questions on just a four weeks old present government. She said the PML-N took tough and daring step in these circumstances and it would prove its metal by resolving prevailing challenges.

The PML-N unlike the PTI, was not doing politics just for the sake of politics but it was sincere with the people and would go to every extent to provide them relief.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had been a target of political victimization during the past four years and was still facing cases against him, she remarked.

Azma Bukhari said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was very concerned over load-shedding and had directed rapid measures to control the menace. She said that the incompetency of the previous government brought back load-shedding as they did not ensure maintenance of the power plants in time, nor they purchased in time LNG on cheaper rates.

She said the present government announced relief on flour prices and subsidized flour was being provided to the masses across the province. Steps were also being taken to reduce the price of Roti at 'tandoors'.

Price control committees established throughout the province would monitor prices of the commodities and ensure the provision on fixed rates, she added.

